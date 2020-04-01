Showers this afternoon will bring an end to 15 day spell without rain

We can expect a few light showers this afternoon. This will be the first rain that has fallen in the area since St Patrick’s Day 15 days ago.

In their latest update, Louth Weather said: “A mix of clouds and sunny spells today. A few light showers pushing SE this afternoon. Do people remember what rain looks like?? The last time we had any rain was fifteen days ago on St Patrick’s Day. Moderate NW winds. Max 10°C.

“THURSDAY will see a similar mix of clouds and some sunny spells. Showers will return but they will mostly be light and short-lived. Fresh and gusty NW winds. Max 11°C.”

