Showery weather ahead but better conditions expected next week

The next few days are set to be mild and showery but the good news is there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy next week, albeit the temperatures will be a little colder than of late.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather said: “SUMMARY – Don’t put away those winter wollies just yet! Thursday to Saturday will be mild and showery. Then it’s sunny and dry but turning very cold for the time of year.

“BACKGROUND – From now through to Sunday, low pressure tries to push in from the SW, but a battle is ongoing with high pressure trying to push it back. Neither gain the immediate upper hand, so we are set for sunny spells and showers over the coming few days. Next week high pressure dominates, so plenty of dry sunny weather, but with winds originating in Arctic regions, it’s going to be cold for the time of year.

“THURSDAY – Some good sunny spells today. A few showers about too later this afternoon, but these are hit or miss, so some places staying totally dry. Moderate to fresh SE winds. Max 15°C.

“FRIDAY – Good sunny spells especially in the morning and evening. Cloudier during the afternoon, with showers in some places. Light to moderate SW winds backing SE later. Max 16°C.

“SATURDAY – More cloud than sun. Mostly dry, but a few showers could develop in the afternoon. Light variable winds and with temperatures up to 17°C, it will feel very pleasant when the sun appears.

“SUNDAY – Cloudy but dry. Fresh NE winds. Much colder at 11°C, but feeling more like 6°C in the wind.

“NEXT WEEK – Dry. Little if any rain all week. Plenty of sunshine. Light to moderate northerly winds. Very cold for the time of year with even a risk of a slight frost on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights. Temperatures recovering slowly later in the week.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.