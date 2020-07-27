Signage to be erected encouraging public not to park at Ballymakellett

New signage encouraging people not to park at the barrier to the forest in Ballymakellett in Ravensdale is expected to be installed in the coming weeks.

It follows representations by local Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters following a series of incidents of the access road being blocked in recent times, including during the serious gorse fires that engulfed the Cooley Mountains earlier this summer.

Confirming the signage would be installed soon, Cllr Watters asked people not to block a route that is needed for access by both Coillte staff and emergency services personnel.

He said: “Over the last number of months there has been numerous cases of cars parking at the Coillte barrier in Ballymakellett.

“I raised the issue with Louth County Council and Coillte and can confirm there will be extra signage installed in the coming weeks.

“I would ask the public to please adhere to the signage and also avoid parking in private driveways.”