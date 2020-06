Following the announcement from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that hairdressers and barbers were allowed to re-open from Monday week June 29th, Talk of the Town spoke to local barber Barry Kieran of Signature Hair on Clanbrassil Street

Barry discussed how Covid-19 has impacted the trade and on how he will ensure social distancing and a safe premises for customers when he re-opens.

Listen to his thoughts below…