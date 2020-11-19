Silver exhibition launch to take place via Facebook Live next Thursday

An exhibition launch and artist talk entitled ‘Silver’ by Bridge Street studios will take place next Thursday November 26th at 7pm on Facebook Live courtesy of An Táin Arts Centre.

The exhibition, which will be in vacant shop fronts throughout the town, will then run from November 28th to December 23rd.

The artists of Bridge Street Studios are hosting the ‘Silver’ exhibition to mark the 25th anniversary of the studios being founded here in Dundalk.

Joined by some founding members and in collaboration with local poet Barbara Smyth, ‘Silver’ will be a diverse and eclectic mix of ceramics, drawing, mixed media, painting and textiles capturing the creative spirit that has been fostered and nurtured since the Studio’s inception. Bridge Street Studios have commissioned Barbara to compose a poem solely for this one-off exhibition. The artists have created and interpreted their artworks in response to this poem.

“Silver” was due to be exhibited in An Táin Arts Centre’s Basement Gallery, but due to current restrictions, the gallery is closed to the public. Working alongside An Táin Arts Centre’s, Director Paul Hayes and Dundalk Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligott, the artists will now be showcasing their work in the windows of vacant shops and premises in Dundalk, bringing some creative flair to the town centre. Over 45 pieces of artwork in total will be displayed, created by 11 artists.

Founded by four ceramic artists in 1996, Bridge Street Studios is one of the oldest and largest independent artistic institutions in Ireland, outside of Dublin. The studio is comprised of eight artists – textile and fibre artist Caoilfionn Murphy O’Hanlon, mixed media textile artist Fiona Quigley, Lisa Sherry who works with Fine Art Textiles, Mary Cowan who specialises in ceramics and sculpture, artists Orla Barry and Orlaith Cullinane, mixed media textile artist Rachel Tinniswood and ceramicist Sarah McKenna. For the “Silver” exhibition the artists will be joined by founding members Joanne McKenna, Frances Lambe and Declan Honan.

There will also be a launch on Facebook live on Thursday 26th November at 7pm from one of the vacant shops where An Táin Arts Centre Director, Paul Hayes will discuss the Silver Anniversary of Bridge Street and the work that comprises this very special exhibition with the artists involved.

All artworks are for sale and can be purchased on the Bridge Street Studios website. QR codes will also be in place to direct those interested to online information about each of the artworks.