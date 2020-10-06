Simply Fit Food acquired by Newry-based Around Noon

Newry-based Around Noon have acquired locally company Simply Fit Food, which supplies a range of convenience meals made from wholesome, natural ingredients online as well as through multiple and convenience retailers.

The deal will see Simply Fit Food, which is based in Drogheda, continue to trade under its existing brand within the Around Noon group. Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge, the founders of Simply Fit Food, will remain shareholders and continue to operate and manage the business as a unit within Around Noon.

Around Noon has been in business for 30 years and employs over 300 people. It supplies a broad range of high-quality sandwiches, wraps, salads, fruit pots and cold pressed juices to customers including forecourt and convenience retailers and cafes.

As part of the purchase of Simply Fit Food, Around Noon plans to invest substantially in a refresh of its brand and product range, including an investment in new environmentally friendly packaging. Its ambitious plans include doubling Simply Fit Food’s annual sales in just 12 months and creating a stronger presence for the brand in multiple and convenience retail.

Gareth Chambers CEO of Around Noon says that the purchase is strategically very significant for the company: “This acquisition will provide us with a foothold in a new and fast-growing segment of the market. Sales of health-related foods grew to over £773million in the UK last year and 64 percent of UK consumers say they have purchased health foods. This is only likely to grow further.”

“There is a fantastic synergy between the two companies and the opportunity to cross-sell between our respective client-bases. Luke and Evelyn have created a strong brand and their business shares a very similar ethos to Around Noon, as a company that is passionate about healthy food and about serving its customers. We very much look forward to working with Luke and Evelyn and to growing the business strongly together,” he adds.

Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge, founders of Simply Fit Food said: “We have watched Around Noon make a real impact in the food-to-go-space across the UK and Ireland. We have been so impressed by the team’s energy, drive, and ability to continuously spot trends in the market early and capitalise on them. It’s a great coming together of two very complementary businesses and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity.”

Pictured above main: Around Noon chief executive Gareth Chambers (left) with Evelyn Garland and Luke Judge, co-founders of Simply Fit Food