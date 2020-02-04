Sinn Féin tipped to take two seats with Ó Murchú favourite to top the poll

Ruairí Ó Murchú is the new favourite to top the poll in the Louth/East Meath constituency with the bookmakers on the back of the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll which shows Sinn Féin as the country’s most popular party.

The Louth County Councillor had been expected to just miss out on one of the five seats up for grabs in this area when odds were first published by Paddy Power last month.

However, on the back of last night’s poll and others, Ó Murchú is now the red hot favourite to be elected with his odds dropping from 5/4 to an almost unbackable 1/12.

Sinn Féin are predicted to retain their two seats in the constituency with Imelda Munster hot on his heels at 1/7, the same odds as sitting Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach.

Senator Ged Nash of the Labour Party is predicted to take the fourth seat at odds of 4/9 to be elected with sitting TD and fellow Drogheda man Fergus O’Dowd currently leading the betting to take the fifth and final seat at 4/7.

Paddy Power expects plenty of competition for that last seat with Mark Dearey at Evens alongside sitting Independent TD Peter Fitzpatrick. Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon is at 15/8 while Fianna Fáil Councillor James Byrne is at 2/1.

Further back in the better are Eamon Sweeney of Renua at 22/1 and Independent candidate Topanga Bird at 33/1. No odds are available for other candidates in the race including Audrey Fergus of People Before Profit, independent Christian candidate David Bradley, independent Albert Byrne and the Irish Freedom Party’s Cathal Ó Murchú.

Polling day is this Saturday.