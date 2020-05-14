SIPTU calls for Government intervention to be allowed represent National Pen staff

SIPTU has called for Government intervention to allow them represent National Pen staff in redundancy talks.

The Xerox Technology Park-based firm announced last week that it was letting 126 employees go from its plant locally while moving 50 other positions to Japan.

The union say the employees deserve to be represented by SIPTU and says as it has received grant money from the State, the Government should step in. According to the trade union, National Pen has received €1.5 million in grant aid from the IDA since 2015 and has ignored Labour Court recommendations in relation to its treatment of the workforce.

SIPTU Industrial Organiser, Denis Sheridan said what was happening isn’t fair.

“This company is saying that it’s a downturn in business but they are restructuring and moving the jobs to countries that have lesser cost bases.

“The jobs that were lost are being advertised in Tunisia so consequently when the company found out that everybody heard about this they started taking down the advertisements.

“But the jobs are being moved to cheaper countries. That’s what is happening.”

He added: “The management of National Pen has failed to respond to a request by employees to be represented by our union during the 30 day consultation period prior to any redundancies coming into effect. Instead, the company has asked workers to nominate representatives from groups of employees chosen by management. This process is deeply flawed and does not allow for a fair consultation with the workers facing redundancy.

“Due to the Covid-19 crisis, employees are expected to participate in the consultation process remotely even though many do not have lap tops or an adequate internet connection. To make matters worse, the company has denied the workers their right to be represented by a union of their choice while it has sought the assistance of the employers group, IBEC to assist management in the consultation process. We are asking the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, to intervene urgently and to insist that the company recognises the right of these workers to fair and proper representation.”