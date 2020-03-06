Site work gets underway on new housing development at site of Irene White murder

Site work has begun this week on a new housing development in Dundalk, part of which will be located on the site of the now demolished Ice House where local woman Irene White was murdered almost 15 years ago.

Local company Emaoifrob Limited are behind the plans for the new estate on the Demesne Road which will comprise 130 housing units, a creche and community facilities.

As well as Ice House, the company received permission to demolish and clear al existing industrial structures and hard surfacing areas at the former Eircom depot in March 2018 following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

The 130 units proposed for the site will include 93 houses – 18 one beds, 51 two beds, 22 three beds and 2 four beds – in ten different house types, as well as 37 apartments made up of 18 one beds and 19 two beds in three different apartment types.

A 552sqm building with a 194sqm outdoor play area will house a creche on the ground floor and community rooms on the first floor.

Planning permission is also in place for the widening of the access road onto the Demesne Road and junction upgrade works (new staggered, signalised traffic junction) at the intersection with Demesne Road and The Long Walk.

While the bulk of the proposed development will be on the site of the former Eircom depot, a new entrance will be installed at the site of the home which Irene White once occupied.

The house where she was murdered in April 2005 was demolished in September 2016 having been idle since her death.

Two men have so far been jailed for their part in Irene’s killing, Anthony Lambe, a student from Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and local businessman Niall Power from Gyles Quay, Riverstown.