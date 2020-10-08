Six Broadband Connection Points rolled out throughout rural parts of Co Louth

Six new Broadband Connection Points went live in rural parts of Co Louth today.

Broadband Connection Points (or BCPs) are public locations which have been selected to receive high-speed connectivity in the first year of the National Broadband Plan.

The locations of the BCPs have been selected by the Department of Rural and Community Development and include public areas such as community halls, libraries, GAA facilities, enterprise hubs, tourist locations and other public spaces.

In Louth these will be located at Templetown and Port beaches, Clogherhead Pier, Mattock Rangers GAA club in Collon, Annaghminnon Rovers GAA club in Stonetown and Killanny GAA club. Another is also in planning at present for Stephenstown.

Visitors to these locations and 275 sites nationwide by the end of the year will be able to connect to hi-speed broadband.

The new BCPs were welcomed by local Senator John McGahon today. He said: “They will provide communities in County Louth with free high-speed internet access at publicly-accessible sites under the Government’s new Connected Communities initiative.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown the value of digital technology in enabling workers, businesses and families in County Louth to stay connected and in touch with each other. The BCPs are intended to bring people together through digital connectivity, and it’s that togetherness that I want to emphasise.

“When people can work from their own communities here in County Louth, they can maintain the close connections that matter most: family, friends, community, and their homes.

“More than that, they can support local businesses, sports and community groups, all of which contributes to sustainable communities.”