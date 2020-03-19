Six Coronavirus cases in Louth as of St Patrick’s Day

Louth now has six confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on St Patrick’s Day and is an increase on the five or less cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been three deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 191 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday Thursday, 19 March.

There are now 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 172, followed by Cork at 62 and Limerick at 14. Monaghan is the only county yet to report a case.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight Tuesday 17 March (350 cases), reveals;

Of the 350 cases notified, 55% are male and 43% are female, with 26 clusters

Median age of confirmed cases is 43 years

31% of cases have been hospitalised.

2% (7 cases) admitted to ICU.

84 cases are associated with Healthcare workers, 28 of whom are associated with foreign travel.

The full county by county breakdown is below…