Six further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by six in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,756 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Friday November 6th following on from 12 cases the day. before.

There have now been 243 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 188.5. This is just above the national average 185.6 and is then ninth highest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,945 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 6 November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 64,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

155 are men and 177 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 37 years old

72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm today, 284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”