Six further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth

Louth now has 721 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday May 8th and is an increase of six on the 715 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,458 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 10 May the HPSC has been notified of 236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 8 May (22,671 cases), reveals: