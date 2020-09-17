There have been six further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth today.

This brings to 948 the number of confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Wednesday September 16th.

There have now been 118 new cases in Louth since the start of September compared to 36 for the whole of August.

There has now been a total of 1,789 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 16 September, the HPSC has been notified of 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 32,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

119 are men and 120 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

44 cases have been identified as community transmission

119 are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”