Six more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 673 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday May 1st and is an increase of six on the 667 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,303 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 3rd May, the HPSC has been notified of 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 21,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 1st May (21,064 cases), reveals: