Six new apartments and commercial unit planned for Church Street

Plans have been drawn up for six new apartments and a new commercial unit on Church Street in Dundalk.

Padraig Martin has lodged a planning application with Louth County Council seeking permission to carry out extensions and alterations to the existing retail and commercial unit at Griffith Court and 34 Church Street.

This includes a two storey extension over the existing retail unit, an additional storey over the existing commercial unit and a three storey extension along Griffith Court.

The development will consist of two 1 bedroom apartments, three 2 bedroom duplex apartments, one 3 bedroom duplex apartment and one commercial unit along with bin store and all associated site development works.

34 Church Street is currently occupied by phone repair shop Phone X2.

A similar application but for five apartments rather than six was submitted last October but was deemed to be incomplete.

A decision on the matter is due by March 10th.