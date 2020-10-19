Six new apartments planned for Beacon Court

Plans have been drawn up for six new apartments at Beacon Court on the Coes Road.

Quayside Connected Properties Ltd have submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking permission for a development that will consist of six residential units in a three storey block.

The units will consist of a 3 bed ground floor apartment, two 1 bed ground floor apartments, two 2 bed first floor/second floor duplexes and a 3 bed first floor/second floor duplex.

A decision on the matter is due by December 9th.