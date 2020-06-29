Sixth class pupils graduate from Faughart CNS

Sixth class pupils graduated from Faughart CNS in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at the school last Thursday.

Principal Jacqui McCusker said: “The teachers and staff of Faughart CNS are very proud of these remarkable pupils, who thrived during the months of online learning.

“They have been wonderful role models for the younger pupils in Faughart CNS and we all wish them success in their new adventures in secondary school.

“Be kind, be happy, work hard and always love learning.”

Below are some lovely memories for the Faughart CNS graduates…