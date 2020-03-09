Sloane wins first 18 hole competition of the year at Dundalk Golf Club

Niall Sloane produced a superb score of 45pts to win the first 18 hole competition of the year at Dundalk Golf Club on Sunday.

Playing off 31, he put together a round he will remember for a long time as he scored on every hole with 11 three-point holes, five two-pointers and two one-pointers.

Sloane went out in 22pts as he made his shots count on the second, third, seventh, eighth and ninth to claim three points on each while on the back nine there were three-point returns on the 11th and 12th before he finished with four successive three-point holes from the 15th.

That left him on 45pts, three clear of his nearest rival Pearse Murphy (18) who had 43pts after being deducted for previous winter success and had to settle for taking the Category 3 prize ahead of John Farrell who found himself in the prizes for the second successive week.

A countback was needed to decide Category 1 with Seamus Bailey (12) just edging out Brendan Keane (11) after both had come home in 41pts.

Conor McCleneghan (14) showed he is getting to grips with his new handicap after seeing it tumble last year and he took Category 2 with 41pts just edging out John Casey McKeever (14).

Connor McCaughey (5) recorded the day’s best gross score with 34pts.

Congratulations to Caolan Rafferty on his selection on the International team for the Arnold Palmer Cup which will take place at Lahinch Golf Club from July 3 to 5.

Friday, March 27 is a date for the diary as the Cork-based family trio Greenshine will be performing for the first time in Dundalk Golf Club. Featuring Noel Shine, Mary Greene and their daughter Ellie, Greenshine’s material straddles the boundaries of contemporary, folk and roots. The show will start at 8.30pm and the restaurant will be taking last orders at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at €15 and are on sale from the Bar, Restaurant and the Office.

