Sloggett stunner earns Giovagnoli his first league win as Dundalk FC boss

New interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli made a winning start to life at Oriel Park as Dundalk FC beat Shelbourne 3-2 in their return to league action on Friday night.

The home side got off to a dream start with Michael Duffy firing them ahead with a superb strike to the top right hand corner after just four minutes.

Dundalk then doubled their lead on 11 minutes when Brian Gartland headed in a Stefan Colovic corner.

Shelbourne were given a lifeline eight minutes later when Daniel Byrne headed past Aaron McCarey from a free kick and they were level on 24 minutes when Georgie Poynton converted a penalty after Gartland was harshly adjudged to have fouled his former team-mate Ciaran Kilduff.

Dundalk were not to be denied their first league win since the restart and on 59 minutes Greg Sloggett ensured the victory with a superb strike to the top corner.

Dundalk now travel to Andorra tomorrow ahead of their Europa League qualifier against Inter Club d’Escalades on Thursday evening.

Check out the highlights from the game below…

Dundalk FC: Aaron McCarey; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett; Stefan Colovic (Daniel Kelly 60), Sean Murray (John Mountney 82), Michael Duffy (Sean Gannon 82); David McMillan (Nathan Oduwa 75).

Shelbourne: Colin McCabe; Georgie Poynton, Alex O’Hanlon, Luke Byrne, Daniel Byrne; Gary Deegan (Oscar Brennan 87), Sean Quinn; Denzil Fernandes (Karl Sheppard 63), Ryan Brennan (Mark Byrne 63), Dayle Rooney (Jaze Kabia 76); Ciaran Kilduff (Aaron Dobbs 87).