Small selection of Roe River Books now available in Arthur’s

Local book store Roe River Books has teamed up with Arthur’s XL shop on the Newry Road to make some of its book collection available to purchase.

Roe River Books, based on Park Street, is closed at present due to the Covid-19 pandemic but anyone who is looking for a good read can now pop along to Arthur’s where a small selection is available.

Writing on Facebook this afternoon, Roe River Book said: “Much as we like to think of books as essential items here at Roe River Books, we are currently closed due to the Corona Virus.

“For those of you stuck for something to read however, those really nice people at Arthur’s xl on the Newry Road have kindly offered to give some of our books a temporary home. We have set up a stand with a selection of great titles (over 100) with fiction, nonfiction, Irish Interest and books for younger readers.

“We’ll be topping this stand up as the need arises. Robert has also kindly offered to act as a collection point for orders if any of you want a particular title. We don’t have our stock on line unfortunately but you can e-mail us and if we have what you need we can drop it out for collection within a day or so. And remember Arthur’s has a full range of daily essential available and you can shop there without the long queues.

“Independent shops are the backbone of any town and Arthur’s are a fine example. We really appreciate the generous offer from them to keep us ticking over like this. Front line shops like Arthur’s are doing an incredible and brave job staying open and serving local communities. They deserve your support now, more importantly, will need it when this is all over. Shop local (where you can).”