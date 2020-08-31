Smith returned for trial at the Special Criminal Court

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith, who is charged with membership of the Islamist terrorist organisation ISIS and financing terrorism, has been returned for trial at the Special Criminal Court today.

According to RTÉ News, the court granted an ex-parte application – where only one side is present – by the Director of Public Prosecutions to try Ms Smith at the non-jury court.

Last December, at Dublin District Court, the 38-year-old former Defence Forces member was initially charged with being an ISIS member between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

On 24 July last, a further charge was bought against the mother-of-one for financing terrorism by sending €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on 6 May 2015.

The case was listed for mention before the Special Criminal Court on September 14th, when she is required to be in attendance.