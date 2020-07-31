Smith sent forward for trial at Special Criminal Court

Dundalk woman Lisa Smith has been sent forward for trial at the Special Criminal Court on alleged terrorist offences.

The 38-year-old former member of the Defence Forces is accused of financing terrorism and being a member of ISIS.

According to RTÉ News, the Dublin District Court heard today that Ms Smith is to challenge the order to try her before the non-jury court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has certified the ordinary courts were inadequate to secure the administration of justice.

Defence Solicitor Peter Corrigan told the judge that the evidence points to Ms Smith “never being part of any illegal groups” and that “it was solely for religious purposes”.

He also said she was anxious to prove her innocence.

Judge Marie Quirke told him she noted his position and made the return for trial order having noted documents had been served on the accused.

A date has yet to be set for her appearance in the Special Criminal Court.

Ms Smith is charged with two offences, being a member of the Islamist terrorist organisation ISIS between 28 October 2015 and 1 December 2019 and financing terrorism with €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6 in 2015.