Sod-turning for new Louth GAA stadium to take place on Monday

Louth GAA will host a sod-turning ceremony at the site of their proposed new stadium on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk this coming Monday at 12 noon.

The event, which will be overseen by GAA President John Horan, marks a significant step in the planned construction of the 14,000 capacity stadium which has been in the pipeline for almost a year and a half.

In September 2018 GAA delegates voted to build the new €8 million stadium at a site between DkIT Sport and the former The Authentic Food Company/HJ Heinz plant.

A deal was then secured with the chief executive of Louth County Council for the purchase of almost 10 acres of the land for a €400,000 fee, with councillors approving this in December 2018.

Planning permission for the stadium was secured late last year with the ground set to contain a covered seated stand (4,080 capacity) incorporating dressing rooms, toilets and ancillary accommodation; a general standing area (1,450 capacity); main playing area; warm-up area; flood lighting; stop nets; score board; flag poles; entrance turnstiles; generator compound; ground maintenance store; ESB sub-station; vehicular entrances and on-site car parking for 70 spaces.

Announcing the sod-turning earlier today, the Louth County Board said: “It is with great pleasure that the Management Committee of Louth GAA invite you to the sod-turning ceremony for our new Stadium in Dundalk.

“Please join Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan and Louth GAA Chairperson, Peter Fitzpatrick at 12 noon, Monday 27th January at the new stadium site located beside the Old Ice Rink, off the Inner Relief Road, Dundalk.

“Immediately following the ceremony, we will be gathering in the Function Room, located inside the DkIT Sport facility for light refreshments.

“We hope to see you there!”