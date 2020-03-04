Sofia start for Kenny as Republic of Ireland manager

Incoming Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny’s first competitive game in charge of his country will take place in Bulgaria in September.

The draw for the UEFA Nations League was made yesterday with Ireland being paired with Bulgaria, Finland and Wales.

Former Dundalk FC boss Kenny, who still lives locally in Blackrock, is due to take over the reins of the senior team from Mick McCarthy after Euro 2020 although that could be fast-tracked to later this month if Ireland fail to qualify for this summer’s tournament.

That would allow Kenny to oversee his side for three friendly matches this summer but either way the current U21 boss will be in charge when Ireland kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign with a trip to Bulgaria on Thursday September 3rd before hosting Finland three days later and Wales on October 10th.

Topping the Nations League group would help Kenny’s men if a potential play-off was needed for the World Cup in 2022.

The full list of fixtures are as follows: