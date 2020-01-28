Solar farm planned for outskirts of Dundalk

A new solar farm is being planned for the outskirts of Dundalk.

The company behind the plans, Harmony Solar, have written to residents in the area to inform them of their plans in recent days.

The proposed site of the solar farm is on a 62.8 hectare site at Kilcurly.

The company intend to submit a planning application for the proposed development to Louth County Council shortly.

The solar farm will have the potential to power up to 11,000 homes should it proceed.

The solar panels will be mounted on long racks to form arrays. The arrays will be laid out in rows running east to west across the site, facing to the south. Each array will reach a height of around three metres, with a maximum height of 3.2 metres.

The arrays will be fixed into the ground on metal poles and therefore will not affect the grassland around and beneath the panels. It is anticipated that agricultural activity such as sheep grazing could continue during the operational phase of the solar farm.

It is anticipated the solar farm could be operational for 30 years before reverting back to full agricultural use.

A map of the proposed solar farm

Reacting to the news of the proposed development, local TD Declan Breathnach said he hopes the views of residents will be taken into account about the proposed solar farm.

He added that he was “disappointed” that local public representatives were not informed about the development with residents only discovering about the plans when they received a letter from Harmony Solar this week.

Commenting on this, Breathnach said: “I welcome the fact that Harmony Solar has begun a public consultation process by inviting feedback from local residents on this proposed solar farm. However, as an outgoing TD who lives nearby to the proposed site, I am disappointed all public elected representatives in the area were not informed about this application.

“Efforts to move towards renewable energy must be welcomed and it appears steps have been taken to ensure there is minimal impact on the local area and agriculture. However, there are some valid concerns being raised by the local community and I hope that the views and concerns of local residents will be taken into account. I await further developments on this proposal and would hope a further and more broad public consultation phase is carried out before any decision on planning permission is made.”