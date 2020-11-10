Sold signs finally erected on former Dunnes Stores premises on Park Street

Sold signs have finally been erected on the former Dunnes Stores premises on Park Street.

Talk of the Town reported that the landmark town centre building had gone sale agreed almost a year ago on November 28th 2019 but there have been very few updates since.

Now the ‘sale agreed’ signs have been replaced with sold signs with reports that work has already begun taking down old signage.

The 14,080sq ft store, which also has an entrance and parking via River Lane, has been lying idle since February 2009 when the supermarket giant closed its doors.

It has been on the market in recent years via local estate agents REA Gunne Property with a deal understood to have been agreed for its purchase at the end of September last year. It is not known at this stage who the potential buyer is or what they intend to do with the unit.

Nevertheless its sale can only be a positive for town centre business after more than a decade of one of its biggest retail units lying idle.

Dunnes have been criticised for leaving such a prominent building idle with Retail Excellence Ireland chief David Fitzsimons accusing them of “undermining” trade in town centres across the country by sitting on vacant shops.

The unit currently consists of a full fitted open plan retail store together with ancillary storage, administrative offices and separate delivery facilities on a c0.55 acre prime site. It is said to be ready for immediate occupation but was advertised as being suitable for a range of uses, subject to planning.