There should be some much needed sunshine on the way this afternoon.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest update this morning.

Louth Weather said: “After months of unsettled conditions dominated by the jetstream, The Atlantic and an endless succession of low pressure systems, today sees high pressure finally take control of our weather. Dry. Cloudy this morning, but the cloud will break up as the day progresses, so all parts should see some pleasant sun shine by late afternoon. Light to moderate NW winds. Cool at just 8°C.

“Clear and dry tonight with light winds. Cold with temperatures dropping to -1°C.

“Similar weather tomorrow Thursday.”

