Some snow falls in the area today but is not expected to stick

Omeath experienced some thunder snow this morning while many areas in North Louth also received a small coating of snow this morning.

While some flakes fell in Dundalk, the vast majority of the snow was in the north of the county in areas such as Ravensdale (above).

In an update this morning, Louth Weather said they didn’t expect this to stick but predicted more of the same tonight.

Conditions on the M1 in North Louth this morning

In their forecast for today and tomorrow, Louth Weather said: “A mix of showers and a few sunny spells today. The showers will be wintry. In general snow lying above about 150m and in areas away from the coast. Otherwise it will melt quickly so I do not expect any travel disruption in the major urban areas. Windy with westerly winds gusting to 55kph, strongest in the vicinity of showers. Max 4°C.

Further wintry showers tonight.

“Wednesday will be a drier day and winds will ease. Still on the cold side at 5°C.”

Conditions at the Long Woman’s Grave this morning

