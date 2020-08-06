Some summer weather on the way at last this weekend

There’s finally going to be some good summer weather to enjoy this weekend.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for then next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures slightly above average

Overall drier than normal, though some heavy showers will occur

A lot of cloud, but more sunshine than we have seen of late.

“BACKGROUND – High pressure will be closer to us and a bigger influence on our weather than it has been for quite some time. However it’s not quite close enough to bring a prolonged period of summer conditions that many wish for. Overall though an improvement over recent months.

“THURSDAY – Dry. Sunny spells at times but overall quite cloudy. Moderate to fresh SE winds. Max 19°C. Dry with some good clear spells developing tonight. Minimum 15°C.

“FRIDAY – A generally cloudy day with some sunny spells. During the mid to late afternoon some showers could develop, and while not everywhere will get them, there’s a risk that some will turn heavy. Moderate S winds veering NW later. Max 19°C.

“SATURDAY – A dry day with lots of warm sunshine. Moderate northerly winds. Max 20°C.

“SUNDAY – Dry. Perhaps a bit cloudier than Saturday, but a pleasant day nonetheless. Moderate easterly winds will make it feel cooler near the coast. Max 20°C.

“NEXT WEEK – The good news is that the will be little or no rain. There’s a risk of some showers developing on Monday but it’s too early to tell. Overall quite cloudy, but there will be some sunshine, mid week looks best. Temperatures slightly above average.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.