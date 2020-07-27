SOSAD and Dundalk Counselling Centre to receive €113,556 in funding

Two local mental health groups are set to receive funding totalling €113,556.

Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed today that SOSAD and Dundalk Counselling Centre would both receive money from the dormant accounts fund.

SOSAD will receive €72,145 with a sum of €41,411 going to Dundalk Counselling Centre.

News of the funding was welcomed by local TD Fergus O’Dowd, who said: “This COVID-19 stability funding is aimed at providing immediate assistance to community and voluntary groups who provide critical services to those most vulnerable in our society.

“This funding from the dormant account funds is designed to support organisations that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further tranches of funding will be announced shortly.”