SOSAD phone lines remain open despite office closures

Local suicide prevention group SOSAD have issued a reminder that their phone lines remain open 24/7 for anyone who needs them at present.

The group’s offices in Dundalk, Drogheda, Carrickmacross, Cavan and Navan have all shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Despite this the group say that phone lines remain open and they will be monitoring emails and messages daily.

“We are continuing to deliver our services remotely to the best of our abilities.”

All upcoming fundraisers have been postponed so donations are welcome at this time. Details on how to do so can be found at www.sosadireland.ie

The local SOSAD contact numbers are: