SOSAD seek volunteers for new messaging support service

SOSAD are on the look out for volunteers for their Messaging Support Service.

The suicide prevention group are looking for help to run their new 24 hour messaging support service.

Your role will be to listen to the service user, provide support, car and where needed offer practical advice on services available to them via online messaging.

Full training will be provided to all those interested.

To apply call 041 9848754 or email dundalk@sosadireland.ie