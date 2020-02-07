SOSAD seeking musicians for mega busking event in Dundalk this May

SOSAD are seeking musicians to get involved in a fundraising busking day this May.

The event will take place in Dundalk town centre from 10am to 4pm on Saturday May 23rd and will be followed by an indoor gig that evening.

SOSAD said: “All musicians, singers, groups or solo acts, young or old, professional or starting out and all genres are invited to volunteer a few hours to fill the town with music, joy and an incredible atmosphere.”

To get involved or sign up contact SOSAD on 042 9327311.