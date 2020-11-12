Soundscape Artist in Residence Dylan Connolly set to hold finale performance

Dylan Connolly, An Táin Arts Centre’s Soundscape Artist in Residence, will host his finale performance on Facebook live this Saturday at 7pm.

You can log onto www.facebook.com/antainartscentre on Saturday night night and succumb to this immersive experience of sound and visuals.

This free event marks the end of the soundscape artist residency and will take the form of a series of live streamed ‘context collection points’, within a 5km radius of An Táin Arts Centre. This sound and video will then be used as reference source material.

Dylan said: “During the course of the residency, I have been extremely fortunate to have been given access to a space where I can truly allow a natural creative process to take place.

“I have been able to achieve all of the goals I set for the residency and even stumbled across unexpected ones, which have influenced the process further. I have discovered the benefits and pitfalls of producing work specifically for live streaming, developed my knowledge and technical capability of actually how to live stream an event of a certain quality, also how composition for camera drives the overall creative process. I have developed relationships with local artists and the wider community, culminating in the production of a soundscape for An Táin Arts Centre’s dancer in residence Fiona Keenan O’Brien’s performance ‘Dancing Through the Senses’.

“Overall, this has created hours of video and audio which will be invaluable for use in projects over the next few years,” he said.