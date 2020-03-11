Spacers’ Drama Group postpone ‘I’m The One For You’

The Spacers’ Drama Group have opted to postpone their comedy ‘I’m The One For You’ which was due to take place in the Friary Hall next week due to the threat of the spread of Coronavirus.

The show was due to take place next Thursday, Friday and Saturday March 19th to 21st but has now been postponed “in the interest of public health.”

Fiona O’Murchú of Spacers Drama Group said a future date for the Jimmy Keary play would be agreed at a later date.

She said: “This was a difficult decision especially after many months of hard work, but Spacers hope to return soon to entertain people with their comedy ‘I’m the One for You’.

They would like to thank everyone for their continued support and look forward to seeing their audiences back again enjoying some comedy with them in the future.

“Anyone who bought tickets in Grant’s Newsagents can return their tickets to Grant’s and get a full refund. For any queries or information please contact Amy at: 086 2268606.”