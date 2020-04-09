Special measures in place at the Post Office this Easter weekend

An Post have released details of some special measures in place over the Easter weekend.

There’s a change to Post Office opening times this Easter weekend.

Post Offices will be open for all services until 1pm this Friday (Good Friday). Offices will be closed on Easter Saturday so as to give post office staff and postmasters a break over the bank holiday weekend. All Post Offices will reopen for business on Tuesday 14th April.

As many older customers remain cocooned all welfare payments, including pensions, will be held at the post office for 90 days to enable customers to plan post office visits or to put Temporary Agent arrangements in place.

The option available to customers impacted by Covid-19 to nominate a ‘Temporary Agent’ to act on their behalf is proving very popular. Customers may apply by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.

Post Offices remain open for cash banking services for AIB and Ulster customers, stamps, parcel services and One4all giftcards, Western Union money transmission and other banking services.

Payments due for collection on Friday and Monday may be collected today Thursday April 9th, including OAP Pension.

Post offices will open at 8am on Good Friday with priority for OAPs from 8am to 9am. Payments due for collection on Friday and Monday may be collected on Friday.

The post office will then be closed on Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday before re-opening on Tuesday.