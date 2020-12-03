Spectacular Christmas light extravaganza to dazzle Dundalk at Marshes

Safety is the watchword as Marshes celebrates its 15th Christmas with a spectacular outdoor light extravaganza set to spark Dundalk’s festive spirit.

Santa Claus won’t be meeting children in his grotto this year, but features as part of the dazzling display, climbing the front outside wall of the popular shopping centre.

He has also confirmed he will be visiting local children, as usual, on Christmas Eve.

Youngsters will also have the opportunity take a phone call from Santa if they post their letter to him from the socially distanced writing studio his elves have built on the Marshes mall.

However, they must remember to take their pencils home with them.

The innovative and magical outdoor festive light display, lasting three minutes, will be beamed on to the wall at the main entrance at Marshes, commencing every 15 minutes at dusk from December 13-19.

Featuring compelling Christmas imagery, and the first of its kind in the north-east, the magical spectacle will warm winter nights for shoppers and families.

Designated standing positions will be marked at the front of Marshes to ensure customers stopping to watch can distance appropriately.

It can also be viewed from cars parked in front of the main entrance to the centre.

Though very disappointed not to be meeting children at Marshes, Santa was delighted to agree to feature in the stunning outdoor light display.

He has recorded a special video for local children which can be viewed on the Marshes Facebook page.

And he asked his elves to maintain social distancing when building the letter writing studio for boys and girls on the Mall.

Four lucky children who post their letter from the studio will receive a personal phone call from Santa.

“It’s important everybody stays safe this Christmas, so unfortunately I won’t be able to meet boys and girls at Marshes,” said Santa, taking a break from Christmas preparations at the North Pole.

“But I will be visiting the homes of local boys and girls on Christmas Eve.

“I am delighted to feature in Marshes outdoor Christmas light spectacular, which everybody can enjoy in a socially distanced way.

“Also, my elves have been a great help in building a wonderful socially distanced writing studio on the Marshes Mall.

“I will be absolutely delighted to personally phone four children who post their letter there.

“It will be great to hear what all the girls and boys want for Christmas.

“They must each let me know whether they have been naughty or nice and whether they will be in bed early on Christmas Eve.”

According to centre manager, Seán Farrell, Marshes was overjoyed to receive Santa’s help for its Christmas plans.

“I have thanked Santa and his elves for helping ensure a Christmas to remember at Marshes,” said Seán.

“He has been very good to agree to appear in our stunning outdoor light display, which marks 15 years of Marshes.

“And his elves worked through the night in a socially distanced way to build the letter writing studio.

“Marshes wants to do everything it can to ensure Christmas stays special and safe for its customers and their families.

“We want to light up Christmas in the north-east without crowds gathering.”