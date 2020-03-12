Speed limit could be reduced entering Dromiskin village
The speed limit entering the village of Dromiskin could be reduced in the coming weeks.
Traffic calming measures are also proposed at the Castlebellingham side of the village following a motion put forward by local Councillor Maeve Yore at the March meeting of Louth County County Council.
Cllr Yore described the current 80km/h speed limit entering the village as “ridiculous” and welcomed the passing of her motion to have it lowered.
Traffic planners will now assess the route.