St Brides camogie team to kick-off fitness for Christmas event in aid of SVP

St Brides’ camogie team in Knockbridge are running a virtual fundraiser aimed at keeping communities interactive and active in the run up to Christmas.

The fundraiser is to raise funds for the camogie team on the quest for provincial success after winning the senior championship for the first time in 60 years, a feat never achieved before by this club or a team in Louth.

The Leinster championship game is due to be played in January depending on Covid-19 restrictions. To raise funds for the game and to give back to the community, the club have teamed up with St Vincent de Paul to give a part donation of the funds to them.

The nine weeks consist of a couch to 5km programme by the approved NHS podcast along with weekly classes ranging from Pilates, yoga circuits, strength and conditioning, stick fitness as well as meal ideas from a nutritionist and well being sessions. These have been donated by local coaches and also coaches abroad who are linked with the club from Derry, England and Australia so it shows the power of virtual training.

The programme is due to start on November 1st with sign-up from €40 per person.

You can sign up here.