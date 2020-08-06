St John of God’s given go ahead to convert house to community home care residence

Saint John of God’s Housing Association have been granted permission to convert a house to a community home care residence at Priorstate in Louth Village.

The organisation have been granted retention permission by Louth County Council for the change of use of the Lake View dwelling house to a community care home residence and conversion of dormer roof void to dormer living accommodation including roof lights to the rear elevation.

They have also been granted permission for a replacement septic tank and soakpit/percolation area serving the existing care residence with a new wastewater treatment plant and polishing filter and all associated site works.