St Louis produce superb virtual open day video

With Covid-19 restrictions meaning that many events have been cancelled, those at St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk have thought outside the box by producing a video for a virtual open day.

With potential future students unable to visit the campus at this time, the staff at St Louis put together a short video showing all that the Castletown school has to offer.

Principal Michelle Dolan and teachers, students and parents highlight in the video all the benefits a St Louis education can have.

Check out the video below…