St Louis secures Trinity College 21st Century School of Distinction Award again

St Louis is delighted to have secured the Trinity College Dublin 21st Century School of Distinction Award for the third time. This prestigious title recognises and rewards innovative approaches to Teaching and Learning.

St Louis Dundalk is one of just five schools nationally selected for the accolade. Excellence in the core areas of technologically rich teaching methodologies, strong mentoring programmes, robust leadership development and impressive progression to Third Level mean that St. Louis will proudly display the Trinity 21st Century School of Distinction banner for a third consecutive year.

Principal Michelle Dolan says: “We are excited to have been recognised in this way and to avail of the wealth of educational expertise and inspirational speakers. We are looking forward to continue the relationship with Trinity and avail of tutor visits from their faculty. Our teaching staff continuously and tirelessly strives to create, engage and maximize our students’ individual potential.

“This year the award meant 10 laptops and €1,600 while the school’s sixth year group are looking forward to the first of the live sessions with Trinity.

“Motivational speaker Jack Kavanagh will host the first of these talks and tutorials on Tuesday next week.

“St Louis has always provided a climate for growth of the individual in every sense, and the ethos is embedded in staff’s richly supportive relationships with their students. Figures demonstrate that 100 percent of the class of 2017,18 and 19 progressed to Third Level and are blazing trails in their chosen specialisms.

“We prize student wellbeing and nurture the highest aspirations for each and every individual. Louis girls are self directed, dynamic and well researched on possible career pathways,” said Ms Dolan.