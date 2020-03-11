St Patrick’s Day parade in Blackrock is cancelled

It has been confirmed that this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Blackrock has been cancelled due to the threat of the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision to call off the parade on March 17th was made last night by the Blackrock Tourism and Development Group. It follows a similar decision on Monday to postpone the St Patrick’s Day events in Dundalk and in other locations around the country.

Chairperson of the Blackrock Tourism and Development Group Áine Corcoran explained the decision. She said: “It is with a heavy heart that we, Blackrock Tourism & Development Group have taken the decision to cancel our parade. We feel it is only wise and responsible to do this given the Government and National Health Authorities’ advice. In the interest of the safety of our community we encourage people to be responsible in maintaining their own personal health and wellbeing by following the prevention guidelines from the HSE.

“Finally, we would encourage everyone to support our vibrant local economy by staying local and shopping local in the days ahead.”