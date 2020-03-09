St Patrick’s Day parade in Dundalk postponed

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Dundalk is set to be postponed due to the current concerns over the spread of Coronavirus.

The decision to cancel the local parade, which was planned as a two day festival next Monday and Tuesday, was confirmed this after by the organisers.

It follows a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee dealing with the Coronavirus earlier today who decided to cancel the St Patrick’s Day in Dublin. Earlier the Cork parade was also called off.

A statement from Cllr Conor Keelan on behalf of the St Patrick’s Day committee confirmed the decision to postpone the local parade.

He said: “Following careful consideration this morning the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Committee have decided to postpone the events scheduled to take place in the town centre on March 16 and 17. We appreciate that this decision will disappoint many people but in the interest of public health and to ensure that the spread of Covid-19.

“We are announcing this decision this morning in order to give the maximum amount of notice to all those who are involved, including all those who have signed up for the parade and the other events.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported us in the last few months; our main sponsors PayPal and others in the local business community, Louth County Council, Dundalk Tidy Towns and Dundalk Gardaí, in order to bring something new and special to Dundalk for St Patrick’s Day, but this is now not possible at present.

“It is important to note that these events are not cancelled, they are postponed. We are already looking at scheduling for later in the year when it is deemed safe and that the spread of Covid-19 has ceased.”