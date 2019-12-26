St Stephen’s Day events postponed due to bad weather

A number of St Stephen’s Day events have been cancelled due to the inclement weather today.

The biggest casualty to the weather is the planned Cross Cause fundraiser in Blackrock which ironically had planned to raise awareness of global warming. It is expected to be rearranged for this coming weekend.

Glenmore AC’s GOAL Mile has also been postponed until New Year’s Day due to the weather.

According to Louth Weather’s weekly forecast today is due to be dull and damp with rain throughout the day. Moderate SE winds. Max 9°C.

Friday through to Sunday is due to be mostly cloudy but dry. Moderate winds. Mild at 10°C.