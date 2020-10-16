Select Page
St Vincent’s release virtual tour videos to showcase the school

St Vincent’s Secondary School have uploaded a virtual tour of their facilities so perspective students can check out all that they have to offer.

Deputy Principal Linda McCusker told Talk of the Town: “Unfortunately due to Covid, we are unable to hold our annual open night for current 6th class students. Therefore, we have produced a number of videos and a prospectus to give these students an insight into life in St Vincent’s.”

You can check out the videos here.