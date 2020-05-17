Starbucks to re-open drive-thru in Dundalk

The Starbucks drive-thru at the Marshes Shopping Centre will re-open for take away only from tomorrow.

The company announced the news that they were re-opening select locations earlier this evening with Dundalk included.

The new drive-thru, located at the Dunnes Stores entrance to the centre, beside an An Bóthar Iarainn and the link road to the Avenue Road/Tom Bellew Avenue, opened for business at the end of January. It has been closed since since March 23rd however as the country shut down to battle the spread of Covid-19.