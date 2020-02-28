Status orange weather warning extended to Louth

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been extended to cover the entire country, including Louth, as Storm Jorge approaches.

The warning comes into force at 7pm on Saturday and will remain in place until morning.

Mean wind speeds to 50km/h to 65km/h are forecast with gusts ranging from 90km/h to 110km/h expected.

The storm is likely to bring a significant risk of coastal and inland flooding, as very wet and windy conditions are expected throughout Saturday.