Still no sign of a prolonged spell of sunny weather

It’s set to be “another middle of the road week” on the local weather front.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their forecast for the next few days.

Louth Weather’s summary read:

Temperatures about average, highest on Thursday and Friday

rainfall below average

light to moderate winds

cloudy with very little sunshine (not good for comet watching)

“BACKGROUND – Yet another middle of the road week. High pressure off to the SW of Ireland is the biggest influence on our weather. It’s close enough to keep things reasonable, but is also pushing lots of Atlantic sourced cloud our way.

“MONDAY – A few sunny breaks, but overall cloudy. Most areas totally dry, with just the odd shower about. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 18°C.

“TUESDAY – Cloudy with rain at times. Light westerly winds. Max 16°C.

“WEDNESDAY – Cloudy overall with a few sunny spells. Dry. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max 18°C.

“THURSDAY – Cloudy. Mostly dry. Light to moderate westerly winds. Warm at 22°C.

“FRIDAY – Cloudy. Rain at times. Max 20°C.

“THE WEEKEND – Generally dry. More sunshine but still on the cloudy side. Temperatures close to 20°C.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – High pressure looks set to dominate the early days of next week, but still no signs of a prolonged spell of decent sunny weather on the way.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.